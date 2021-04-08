Abia state news: Reports of gunshot sound around police area command for Aba

Gunshots dey sound for Aba

We dey hear reports of gunshot sounds around di police area command for Aba, Abia state for di south east of Nigeria.

According to reports from residents, dem begin hear di gunshots around 9:00am on Thursday, 8, April, 2021.



E never dey clear wetin dey happun.



Aba na Nigeria second commercial hub afta Lagos. Di police command dey close to di Shopping Centre on Azikiwe road.

We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.



