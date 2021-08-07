Aboagye Dacosta reveals how his property was demolished by Bantama chief

Former Ghanaian footballer, Aboagye Dacosta

Former Ghanaian footballer, Aboagye Dacosta has recalled how his property was demolished by the former Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko Sylvester Asare Owusu.

According to him, he built a story-building for church activities but was demolished by the Bantama chief after he failed to pay the charge demanded by the chief.



Speaking in an interview on Where Are They? with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on how he lost the property he said “I built a church building at Asokwa roundabout but the building was demolished. The chief called me and told me to give him GH¢100,000 for the land because it is in a commercial area. I told him I didn’t have the money to give.



“So we negotiated to GH¢80,000 and I told him to give me some time to pay it in instalments because I had to convey the message to my church members.

“I was at the training grounds when I had a call that the building was being demolished. So I had to rush to the place and I met the officer in charge of the demolishing.



“I revealed myself to him and he gave me two hours to move my things out of the place. Because of the church demolishing I lost most of the members. A chief gave me a land and that is where I have my church services of late.”



Aboagye Dacosta during his active days had stints with Neoplan Stars, Okwaku United, Asante Kotoko and Ghana’s U-20 team the Black Satellites of Ghana.