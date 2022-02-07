Abokobi wins Ga East MCE's maiden football gala competition to promote ‘operation clean your frontage’

Winners of the football competition

Source: GNA

The Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), organized a football gala competition at the Abokobi Town Park as part of efforts to intensify awareness on the "Operation Clean Your Frontage" campaign on Saturday, 5th February 2022.

The competition featured four (4) teams from three (3) Electoral Areas; Abokobi, Ablorh Adjei, Agbogba, and the Ga East Municipal Assembly.



Hon. Elizabeth Kaakie Mann symbolically opened the competition with the first kick of the ball from the centre line at 1:30 pm after a welcome address had been delivered by the Chief of Abokobi, Hon. Samuel Nii Adjetey Mohenu.



In the first game, Abokobi defeated Ablorh Adjei one-nil (1:0), with the goalkeeper of Ablorh Adjei taking an early shower in the first half as he was red-carded for offensive conduct towards the referee.



Team GEMA, which had not had any prior training, unfortunately, lost to Agbogba on 3-4 penalty shoot-out after a one-one draw game. Team GEMA took the lead earlier in the first but Agbogba equalized with some 10 minutes to the end of the match.



Ablorh Adjei and GEMA took the third and fourth places respectively in a pulsating encounter which ended in a goalless draw with Ablorh Adjei winning 5:3 on penalties.

In the finals, Abokobi played a goalless draw game with Agbogba, coached by the Assembly Member for Agbogba, Hon. Dennis Mensah Sowah. However, Abokobi won the coveted trophy at stake 6:5 on penalties.



The matches were officiated by Isaac A. Tsakley, Adjei Layee Abass, and Isaac Sowah.



The Municipal Environmental Health Officer (MEHO), Charles Ampomah Asabre, the lead officer in the organization of the competition, and the coordinator - Kenneth Daniels, the Deputy Director of Administration at GEMA, led the Hon. MCE, Nii Abokobi and the Hon. PM to present the prizes to the teams as follows:



1st, Winners - Abokobi: a trophy, a football, cash, a set of jersey, and cartons of assorted drinks and packs of bottled water



2nd - Old Agbogba: a football, and a cash amount, assorted drinks and packs of bottled water

3rd - Ablorh Adjei: cash, assorted drinks and packs of bottled water



4th - GEMA: cash, assorted drinks and packs of bottled water



Other dignitaries who graced the gala competition included the Presiding Member (PM), Hon. Jesse Nii Noi Anum, Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mrs. Vera Akuffo-Mante, Assembly Members for Abokobi, Hon. Moses Ola Dowuona, Ablorh Adjei, Hon. Jacob Ablorh, Agbogba, Hon. Dennis Mensah Sowah, Taifa North, Hon. Nana Safo Gyasi, Taifa South, Hon. Patience Ofosuhene Okrah, and Dome West, Hon. Ebenezer Kwao.



Also present were the Abokobi Council of Elders, Deputy Director, Kenneth Daniels, Municipal Works Engineer (MWE), Peter Bah-Lano, and Public Relations Officer (PRO), Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, as well as personnel from the Abokobi-Ayi-Mensah District Police Command.