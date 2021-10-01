Abrepo crowned 2021 MTN Ashantifest football champions

Abrepo has been crowned the 2021 MTN Ashantifest Cup champions

Source: sports24ghana

Abrepo has been crowned the 2021 MTN Ashantifest Cup champions having beaten Kotei Deduako 5-4 on penalties last Saturday at the Paa Joe Stadium inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology [KNUST] campus, Kumasi.

The two sides played goalless within regulation time, forcing the winner to be settled through a penalty shootout which Abrepo emerged victorious.



Having emerged champions, Abrepo received a cash prize of GHC20, 000 as well as a giant trophy and medals from telecommunication giant – MTN Ghana. For finishing second, Kotei Deduako were also rewarded with a cash prize of GHC10, 000 and medals.



Eight [8] teams from across the garden city [Kumasi] participated in the community football championship which was organized as part of the 2021 Ashantifest. The communities included; Kotei Deduako, Fante New Town, Asafo, Tech, Bantama, Dichemso, Asokore Mampong, and Abrepo.

Apart from winning the trophy, Abrepo also took the Most Valuable Player, Goal King, and the Fair Play Award.



The 2021 edition of the Ashantifest coincides with the 25th anniversary of MTN Ghana. In view of that, the company has pledged to invest an amount of 207 million dollars to enhance its operations across the country.