Absconded in Italy, now a ‘big man' in the UK: The story of former Ashgold goalie Adjei Agyeman

Ghanaian clubs are often questioned about why holding pre-season games abroad is not one of their core features. Financial reasons are mostly cited but one possible reason many may not have exhorted their minds to is the possibility of the club losing some of its players.

Before their current impoverished status, Ashantigold were once a model club for Ghana football with the club having enough resources to travel abroad for their pre-season tour.



On one of those tours, something strange happened to the club and one of their players. Goalkeeper, Adjei Agyeman who was part of the team run away from camp and never returned to the club.



Ashantigold, then coached by the late Herbert Addo went to Europe for their preseason training tour to prepare for the CAF Champions League but they returned without their young goalkeeper, Adjei Agyeman.



His issue dominated the papers for weeks but Ashantigold had to move on and prepare for their season as he was not found despite the vigorous search.



Ashantigold had high hopes for young Adjei because he was voted as the best player in the preseason tournament in Italy before running away.



Decades after absconding from the Ashantigold camp in Italy, Adjei Agyeman has revealed that the struggles he had to endure made him take the decision not to return to Ghana.

"I didn't plan to run away when we were going because my only focus was how I was going to prepare myself as a goalkeeper for Ashantigioold," he told Dan Kweku Yeboah in an interview.



Watch Adjei's narration about the incident in the video below:



