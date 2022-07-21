Abu Danladi nets Minnesota United's huge win over Everton in pre-season friendly

Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi

Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi scored for Minnesota United in their 4-0 win over English Premier League side Everton in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

Minnesota scored three times in the first half before adding a fourth 10 minutes from time on a miserable day for Frank Lampard's side.



Emanuel Reynoso opened the scoring for the MLS side after he converted from the penalty spot after his cross hit the hand of Tom Davies inside the box.



Despite Everton having more chances to score, Minnesota doubled the lead, as Kemar Lawrence's wicked cross was deflected into his own net by Michael Keane.

Luis Amarilla then bundled home from close range to make it 3-0 after Jordan Pickford saved from Bongokuhle Hlongwane.



Everton conceded a fourth goal 10 minutes from time when Abu Danladi finished from six yards.



Minnesota United will face Houston Dynamo FC at the PNC Stadium, in Houston, Texas on match week 22 of the Major League Soccer on Saturday.