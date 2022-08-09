0
Abu Danladi scores for Minnesota in defeat to Colorado

Abu Danladi1 610x400.png Abu Danladi

Tue, 9 Aug 2022

Ghanaian forward Abu Danladi scored for his Major League Soccer (MLS) side Minnesota on Sunday in the 4-3 loss to Colorado.

He opened the scores of the game which rained goals as early as the 4th minute.

Colorado tied it at 1 on Zardes' first goal, coming in the seventh minute when he put in the rebound of a save mishandled by Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair. Diego Rubio shot the ball from distance for the Rapids.

Rubio was in the right spot for a header that beat St. Clair off Keegan Rosenberry's throw-in in the 11th minute, giving Colorado a 2-1 lead.

Four minutes later, they made it 3-1 when Michael Barrios fed Zardes for his second goal.

Minnesota got one back with Luis Amarilla's goal from a difficult angle off to the side of the net in the 43rd minute.

At halftime, threatening skies led to a lightning delay, and it was 90 minutes after halftime before the two teams took the pitch again.

Zardes scored in the 61st minute, set up by Rubio again with a shot St. Clair could not gather in, and that was all the Rapids needed to keep Minnesota United from a comeback.

Minnesota made it a one-goal game again in the 81st minute, Brent Kallman coming across behind the activity in the box to head in a corner kick. But the visitors could not find an equalizer before full time.

