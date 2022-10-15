Account for $9million World Cup money - Songo to GFA, Sports Ministry

Controversial sports journalist, Countryman Songo

Controversial sports journalist, Patrick Osei Agyemang alias Countryman Songo has asked the Ghana Football Association and the Sports Ministry to account for the alleged money they received from FIFA for Black Stars preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Ghana is expected to receive the first tranche of a whooping $9 million after qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.



The fund is aimed at helping the country prepare effectively for the tournament which commences on November 20.



However, Countryman Songo claims that the GFA and Sports Ministry have been mute after allegedly receiving the money from FIFA.



According to him, the GFA and Sports Ministry have a responsibility to account to Ghanaians since government has invested a chunk of taxpayers money in the Black Stars.



"As the Sports Minister any money that comes from the World Cup, it is your responsibility to check the FA,” Songo stated on Adom TV.



“The World Cup money is in, its with the Sports Minister and the GFA president. Are you sharing the money?,” he added.

Songo also requested that the GFA makes public the revenue generated from Ghana’s recent friendly matches against Brazil and Nicaragua which was played in September.



“You have to account for the friendly matches you played. How much did we make from the Nicaragua match? Did we indeed make $700,000 from the Brazil match? What is the actual breakdown?



“The money the country invests in the Black Stars is not a joke, $25 million of taxpayers money just for Black Stars when there is hardship in the economy?,” the sports broadcaster said.



