Accra 2023 LOC members in Birmingham for Commonwealth Games Observer Overview Programme

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Members of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 13th African Games are set to arrive in Birmingham to attend the Commonwealth Games Observer Overview Programme.

The Executive Chairman – Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, Chief Operating Officer – Dr. Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Deputy Chief Operating Officer – Reks Brobbey, Vice Chairman of the Media and Communications Sub-Committee Ahmed Osumanu, and the Chairman of the Marketing and Sponsorship Sub-Committee Gaddy Laryea have been invited to participate in the Observer Overview Programme during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Observer Overview Programme will take place from the 28th of July 2022 to the 10th of August 2022 in Birmingham.

Meanwhile, the LOC plans to hold a press soirée on August 4, 2022, with Ghana High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. The press soirée forms part of the LOC’s strategic activities for the one-year countdown to the opening ceremony of #Accra2023.

