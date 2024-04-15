Accra East ECG embarks on KYC drive to enrich customer data, communicate effectively

Ing Bismark Otoo, Accra East Regional General Manager of ECG

Source: Accra East ECG

The Accra East Region of the Electricity Company of Ghana has embarked on a campaign seeking to enhance customer service delivery of electricity consumers within the Accra East region.

The exercise, dubbed “Operation Know Your Customer” (KYC) aims to enrich its customer data, communicate effectively with customers, and ensure the integrity of customers’ meters.



Speaking in an interview with journalists in Accra last Friday, the Accra East Regional General Manager of ECG, Ing. Bismark Otoo, mentioned that the exercise is designed to see its various teams visit customers in the region to get accurate customer data to enable them enhance its relationship with customers to achieve utmost customer satisfaction in the Accra East Region.



According to Ing. Otoo, the exercise, which commenced in the Accra East region about three weeks ago, will span throughout the end of the year.



He explained that currently, the exercise has started in the Adenta district for a period of two months and would be fully rolled out in the remaining seven operational districts of the region.



“During this exercise, the dedicated staff of ECG - Accra East will embark on a comprehensive door-to-door, exercise across the region, covering all the districts; Makola, Kwabenya, Legon, Mampong, Dodowa, Roman Ridge, Teshie and Adentan, to inspect all 653,949 customer meters in the region with focus on updating customer records, ensuring the integrity of the meters, and addressing arrears from customers who have been hesitant in their payments”, he added.



Ing. Otoo mentioned that in situations where access to a customer's meter is challenging, an access note in the form of a sticker will be fixed to the premises which he said, is essential for customers to promptly contact the provided mobile number on the sticker within 24 hours to facilitate a smooth process.

He, however, added that “failure to comply may necessitate actions by ECG to safeguard our operations”.



He, therefore, appealed to customers to ensure that their premises are accessible for this essential exercise.



The Accra East General Manager further urged customers to verify the identity of ECG personnel by requesting to see their staff valid ID cards adding that “any uncertainties regarding staff identity should be reported to the nearest ECG office for verification”.



He also appealed to customers to be vigilant against fraudulent activities of scammers and emphasized that ECG does not have a mobile money number for payments or any transaction.



Ing. Otoo noted that to streamline transactions with ECG, customers should use the ECG Mobile App or the short code *226# for all ECG-related payments.



He urged customers to promptly report any suspicious persons to the police or the nearest ECG office for the necessary actions to be taken.