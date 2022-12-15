Accra Great Olympics are title contenders – PRO

Accra Great Olympics

Two-time Ghana Premier League Champions, Accra Great Olympics, through the club’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Emmanuel Saint Osei, has waxed lyrical about their challenge for the 2022/23 BetPawa Premier League title as the league resumes on December 19, 2022.

Ghana’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar had put a break on the BetPawa Premier League.



However, upon Ghana’s elimination from Mundial at the group stages after losing to fiercest rivals, Uruguay, the GFA on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, announced that the league is to resume on December 19, 2022, with Matchday 9 round of matches kicking across all league centres.



Speaking to Class Sports, the PRO of Accra Great Olympics outlined what the club had been doing during the break and what plans they have in place ahead of the resumption of the league on December 19, 2022.



“We [had a] break for some time, and started training just after our [Black Stars] first match. So, intermittently, that is, days that Ghana is playing, we did not train. The last time we [Black Stars] got out, we decided to reschedule our training and go into full-string training. So, we will be training all along,” Emmanuel Saint Osei said.



Accra Great Olympics sit 4th on the league log, with 14 points, after winning four matches, two draws and two losses.

The Dade Boys are two points adrift of the top spot, which is currently occupied by Aduana Stars.



Saint Osei believes that they would most definitely be crowned league champions when the league resumes as they have adequately prepared for it.



“They are doing very well, no injuries; every player is as fit as a fiddle. We are going to turn things around. We said we were going to be crowned league leaders, and it’s something that is going to come on,” he said.



Mr Saint Osei added that the club is poised to add a few players identified to the squad.



He bemoaned the mistakes they made leading to the club losing two matches so far, adding that those mistakes have been rectified and that they would do all they can to ensure they put in a fierce challenge for the BetPawa Premier league title.

“Thankfully, the second [transfer] window will be opening in January, and we have pencilled down one or two people that we will be adding up to the squad that we already have which is not bad.



“But I think, so far, we have lost two matches, which I think was a result of one or two mistakes on our part.



“We have rectified them and going forward, we will not leave any stone unturned. I can assure you that we are on track,” he concluded.



The club nicknamed Oly Dade, founded in 1954, has been champions of the Ghana premier league on two occasions in 1970 and 1974, and they are seeking to add to the numbers.



Great Olympics' next match is a home duel on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, against the team they seek to overtake, Aduana Stars, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.