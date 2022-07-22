0
Menu
Sports

Accra Great Olympics prepares for the 2022/23 season with new jerseys

Olympics New Jersey.jfif Accra Great Olympics' new jersey

Fri, 22 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Great Olympics are preparing for the 2022/23 football season after revealing incredible photos of their new home and away jerseys for the upcoming campaign.

The capital-based club revealed the design of the home and away kits players will wear next season in a post on their Facebook page today.

The stunning kit, which has gotten fans talking on social media, was created in the traditional blue and white colors.

According to the club their kit was produced by Icarus. Icarus Football is a design-focused brand that was founded in 2017 to provide teams with creative and personal football kits.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
7 ‘ill’ dimensions of NPP's 'Break the 8' agenda - Prof Atuguba lists
Government reviewing free SHS – GES Director-General
Owusu Afriyie Akoto breaks silence on presidential ambition rumours
Release Atta Mills' body for reburial in Ekumfi-Otuam - Family
Abuga Pele speaks about jail time
Ashanti MPs demand apology from Suame agitators
Samuel Atta Mills discloses condition late president died with
I warned Akufo-Addo not to seek re-election - Eagle Prophet
AG authorized the execution of ambulance contract - Agyeman Manu
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
Related Articles: