Accra Great Olympics prepares for the 2022/23 season with new jerseys

Accra Great Olympics are preparing for the 2022/23 football season after revealing incredible photos of their new home and away jerseys for the upcoming campaign.
The capital-based club revealed the design of the home and away kits players will wear next season in a post on their Facebook page today.
The stunning kit, which has gotten fans talking on social media, was created in the traditional blue and white colors.
According to the club their kit was produced by Icarus. Icarus Football is a design-focused brand that was founded in 2017 to provide teams with creative and personal football kits.
