Accra Hearts of Oak's program outline for league victory celebration released

Hearts are league champions

Accra Hearts of Oak won the 2020-2021 Ghana Premier League with one game to spare after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium in an entertaining match.

Hearts needed to beat Liberty to clinch the title regardless of the result in Bechem, however, Asante Kotoko's defeat meant there was no way back for the Porcupine Warriors.



Daniel Barnieh scored in the first half but Liberty Professionals cancelled the lead in the 87th minute through Kwame Paul. The result ended Hearts of Oak’s long wait for a Premier League title their 21st in history.



The Phobians last won the League title in the 2008/09 season.



Accra Hearts of Oak has outlined series of activities to celebrate their victory and first on the program outline of a packed list is a visit to the board chairman's palace and end with a thanksgiving service at the St. Mary's Anglican Church.

Below is the full program outline:



