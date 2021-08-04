Accra Hearts of Oak to welcome Ashantigold in Accra for MTN FA Cup finals

The match between Accra Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold SC is scheduled for 5pm

Accra Hearts of Oak, the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League (GPL) champions will welcome Ashantigold in this year’s finals of the MTN FA Cup at the Accra Sports stadium on Sunday, August 8.

The 2020/21 MTN FA Cup season would witness two of the nation’s finest teams battle each other for the ultimate trophy.



The Accra-based club, Hearts of Oak, holds the record as the most successful club in the history of the FA Cup with 10 titles whilst their opponent, AshantiGold SC matches onto the pitch with one title on their shelves.



Hearts of Oak and Ashantigold progressed to the finals after convincingly beating Medeama and Berekum Chelsea respectively to set up a final clash.

This would be the first time in seven years the MTN FA Cup finals would be staged in Accra where Asante Kotoko beat Inter Allies 2-1 to lift its eighth title. This follows the decision of the Ghana Football Association to rotate the venues for the final matches.



The match between Accra Hearts of Oak and AshantiGold SC is scheduled for 5pm.