Accra Lions announce signing of winger Solomon Oppong

Solomon Oppong joins Accra Lions for the new season

Ghana Premier League side, Accra Lions FC have announced the signing of talented youngster Solomon Oppong.

As part of preparations for the start of the new football season, the capital-based club has strengthened its squad.



Today, the club has confirmed another acquisition in the player of speedy winger Solomon Oppong.



“Accra Lions Football Club can confirm the transfer of Solomon Oppong. The speedy winger is the latest player joining us from our partner club Koowa Naso United FC. Welcome to Accra Lions, Solomon,” an official club statement from Accra Lions FC said on Friday evening.



The young forward has already been registered and will play a key role for Accra Lions FC in the 2022/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League season.



