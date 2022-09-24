0
Accra Lions captain Dominic Nsobila named MoTM in victory over Tamale City

Dominic Nsobila 345678 Accra Lions midfielder and captain Dominic Nsobila

Sat, 24 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Lions midfielder and captain Dominic Nsobila has been named Man of the Match in the 1-0 victory over Tamale City on Friday.

Nsobila netted the match winner and was in fine form as the Accra-based outfit secured a hard-fought win.

The Black Galaxies player scored from a screamer after firing from outside the box in the ninth minute.

Accra Lions created several chances and could have increased their tally in the first half but missed from Youssouf Simpara and Daniel Awuni kept the score at 1-0.

Meanwhile, Tamale City had the ball in the net but referee Daniel Laryea ruled it out for offside.

Accra Lions will next face travel to Dawu to play Dreams FC.

