0
Menu
Sports

Accra Lions deserve the win over Legon Cities - Ibrahim Tanko

Ibrahim Tanko 610x330 Accra Lions technical director, Ibrahim Tanko

Tue, 10 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Accra Lions technical director Ibrahim Tanko has said his outfit deserved the three points secured against Legon Cities on Monday.

The Ghana Premier League newcomers ended their three games winless run with a 1-0 win over the Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 28.

Accra Lions had suffered defeats in their last three games returned to winning ways by beating Legon Cities.

Speaking after the game, Ibrahim Tanko indicated his side deserved the win against their opponent.

“We came in with three defeats behind us and it was very difficult for the boys. We have to psych them very well but I think in this game we controlled from the first minute and at the end we had a deserved win” he said.

Accra Lions currently sits 12th position on the league table with 36 points after 28 games.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rt. Rev Ayensu's comments on Mahama are his views – Methodist Church
Watch how Hearts of Oak players cruised in their own cars to training
Five Ghanaian football stars whose girlfriends and wives are foreigners
Ghanaian referee allegedly caught with betting slips - Reports
‘Papa No’ saga shouldn’t have been used against an innocent politician – Tracey Boakye
NDC releases timetable for its elections
8 women who were the first to occupy some top positions in Ghana
Pros and cons of picking Alan Kyerematen to lead NPP in 2024
Meet Rebbecca, the adorable wife of GFA President Kurt Okraku
Hideout of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah at Karimenga left in ruins
Related Articles: