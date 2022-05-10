Accra Lions deserve the win over Legon Cities - Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions technical director, Ibrahim Tanko

Accra Lions technical director Ibrahim Tanko has said his outfit deserved the three points secured against Legon Cities on Monday.

The Ghana Premier League newcomers ended their three games winless run with a 1-0 win over the Royals at the Accra Sports Stadium in matchday 28.



Accra Lions had suffered defeats in their last three games returned to winning ways by beating Legon Cities.



Speaking after the game, Ibrahim Tanko indicated his side deserved the win against their opponent.

“We came in with three defeats behind us and it was very difficult for the boys. We have to psych them very well but I think in this game we controlled from the first minute and at the end we had a deserved win” he said.



Accra Lions currently sits 12th position on the league table with 36 points after 28 games.