Accra Lions secure vital home win against Oda Kotoku Royals

Accra Lions FC

Source: GNA

Two goals scored in either half from Accra Lions FC ensured that they defeated Oda Kotoku Royals by 2-1 in the matchday 28 Division One League fixture played at the Accra Sports Stadium.

It was the home team Accra lions that broke the deadlock in the 36th minute through Kelvin Kyei to put his team in the lead.



The home team enjoyed their lead till the end of the first half, however, their lead was cancelled in the 55th minute by Kotoku Royals player Clement Awuonyo to bring the scoreline to one all.



Not long in the match, Dominic Nsobila restored Accra Lions FC’s lead in the 64th minute to bring the scoreline to 2-1.

Accra Lions' crucial victory over the Oda-based Kotoku Royals has positioned the team in their quest to qualify and play in the Ghana Premier League.



Okatakyie Afrifa, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Kotoku Royals expressed disappointment concerning his team's defeat, indicating they thought they could take the three maximum points in the match.