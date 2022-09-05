0
Accra Lions sign defender Samuel Gyimah from lower-tier side Attram de Visser SC

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League side Accra Lions have announced the signing of defender Samuel Gyimah ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The 21-year-old joins the club from lower-tier side Attram de Visser Sporting Club and is expected to play a huge role for the team.

"As we are the youngest side in the Premier League, we need physically strong defenders like Samuel to be competitive", said General Manager Ishmael Hamidu.

Accra Lions begin their campaign with a trip to Kotoko Royals.

