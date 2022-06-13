Accra New Town lift African Games 2023 Zongo communities football cup

Accra New Town won the title

Accra New Town walloped Nima by four goals to nil to become champions of the African Games 2023 Zongo Communities Football Tournament played at the Madina Astroturf on Sunday.

They were presented with a trophy and cash of 10,000ghc while the runners-up got 8.000ghc. Mamobi who placed third went home with 6,000ghc.



Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 13th African Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports for the support in organizing the event. He also hailed the winners, all participants, the media, security, medics and the fans.

He said this is the beginning of programs to sensitize Ghanaians on the upcoming African Games and hoped the people of Ghana will contribute positively to the success of the Games.



Eight Zongo Communities took part in the exciting competition. They were drawn from, Madina, Cowlane, Mamobi, Tudu, Nima, Fadama, Shukura and Accra New Town. Each team got 3,500ghc as appearance fee.