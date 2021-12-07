Accra Sports Stadium: NSA chooses December events at the venue over GPL?

Six Ghana Premier League to be postponed by GFA
Accra Sports Stadium to undergo two weeks maintenance
Hearts of Oak vs Accra Lions to be postponed
National Sports Authority(NSA) has ordered Ghana Football Association(GFA) to postpone games at the Accra Sports Stadium due to renovation works set to take place this month.
In a statement signed by NSA boss Peter Twumasi, the institution stated that the National Stadium will undergo maintenance from December 13 to December 26.
For this reason, GFA should reschedule all league matches- from the top division to the lower tier that would have come off at the venue within the period of maintenance.
This means six Ghana Premier League(GPL) matches will be affected within the two weeks of maintenance works.
Meanwhile, there are other corporate institutions who have slated events within the same period the NSA has said they will use for the stadium preservation and repairs.
In a flyer making round, GT Bank is set to host a musical concert at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Dreams FC general manager, Ameenu Shardow share a post of the bank alerting him on the event that will see top artists in Ghana and Nigeria turn up on 17th December.
The GPL fixtures that will be affected
Great Olympics vs Bibiani Gold Stars
Accra Lions vs King Faisal
Hearts of Oka vs Accra Lion
Legon Cities vs Asante Kotoko
Accra Lions vs Real Tamale United
Grate Olympics vs Eleven Wonders
Ameenu Shardow's post below
So a couple of days ago, my bankers sent me an invitation to a concert they’ll be hosting at the Accra Sports Stadium on the 17th of December. Now the @Gh_NSA sent this notice to the @ghanafaofficial to postpone league matches to make way for maintenance works. Someone….1/2 pic.twitter.com/PLGbBhCLKb— Ameenu Shardow (@alooameenu) December 7, 2021
