Accra Sports Stadium to undergo two weeks maintenance work

Accra Sports Stadium

Source: GNA

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced the immediate closure of the Accra Sports Stadium for renovation works beginning Monday, December 13 to Sunday, December 26, 2021.

This, as a result, has caused the postponement and reschedule of all league matches which were supposed to be played at the venue from 13th to 26th, December 2021.



A statement issued and signed by Director-General of the National Sports Authority, Professor Peter Twumasi to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), stated “The National Sports Authority would like to inform the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to postpone or reschedule the league matches slated from Monday, 13th to Sunday, 26th December 2021 ostensibly for the planned maintenance works at the stadium.” they noted.

This sudden maintenance works would affect clubs like Accra Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities and Accra Great Olympics who play their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium.