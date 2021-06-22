Accra Young Wise targets last stage of MTN FA Cup

Accra Young Wise

Source: GNA

Mr. Bismark Baffour, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of division one team, Accra Young Wise, says their target is to reach the last stage of the MTN FA Cup as the competition progresses.

“The team is well prepared for any battle and that has been our motivation going into the competition,” he said.



He said this in an interview with GNA after his team defeated premier league side West African Football Academy (WAFA) in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 matches played at the Dobro Blue skies Park.



He noted that the game against WAFA taught them a lot of lessons and that it was a delight seeing his team triumph on the day.



He expressed excitement that all football fans who came to the park enjoyed the game of football.



Throwing more light on the match, he said, “Had we lost the match no one would have complained because the game was fair and all the teams showcased splendid football.”

The Premier League side WAFA got eliminated in round 32 when they lost on penalties 5-6 to Accra Young Wise FC.



The match at the close of regulation time ended 1-1 to send the highly interesting game into a penalty shootout.



Accra Young Wise defied all odds to ensure they stopped WAFA from qualifying to the next stage of the competition when they silenced them on penalty shootout.



Accra Young Wise has, therefore, qualified to round 16 of the FA Cup and will be waiting to know their next opponents when the next draw is held.