Accra lawn tennis club gets ITF Standard Tennis Court Flood Lights

Members of the Accra Lawn Tennis club

Source: Gabriel Amoakoh, Contributor

Accra Lawn Tennis club on Tuesday 26th October 2021 commissioned new ultramodern ITF standard floodlights on courts 4 and 5.

The floodlights were built following a promise made by the Chairman- George Mills prior to his election.



Speaking to ghanatennis.org George Mills said, "Since joining the club, I realized the lighting system was bad and during tournaments, people complained a lot, I told the members during our internal club elections that if I got the nod as the chairman, I would fix the club's lighting system.



"Another issue was the high demand for the Center court and Court 3. So, I said to myself why not put-up lights on court 4 and 5, so the pressure will reduce, this is what I have done today.



"My next agenda is the clubhouse, which leaks during the raining season and the seating capacity of the center court"

George Mills has already revamped the car park.



Dignitaries present to grace the occasion were: Mr. Charles Addo Quaye of Lone Star Gas, the Past Chairmen of Accra Lawn Tennis Club: Abbi Dodo, Nicholas Akpebu and Fats Nartey, Ghana Tennis Federation board members Ismaila Lamptey and Dorcas Sowah.



The rest are, 2019 Ghana Tennis Federation Hall of Fame Anthony David Dove and Peter Annan (Grand Master) Charles Sagoe and Mr. Yao Abalo