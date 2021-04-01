Accurate informate on di number of pipo wey die during #EndSARS Protests no dey available - US

Young pipo for the streets of Lagos during #EndSARS protests

Di United States Goment don tok say dem no get any informate on di number of pipo wey die during di #EndSARS Protests for Lekki Toolgate wey happun last year October.

According to di US Department of State's 2020 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices di accurate number of pipo wey die for di shooting during di #EndSARS Protests no dey available.



For one statement, di US Goment comfam say true true for October 20, 2020, some security pipo go enforce curfew by firing shot for air to comot protesters wey gather for Lekki Tollgate in Lagos to protest di abuse wey di defunct Nigerian Police Force's Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) dey do di youths for di kontri.

Although Goment confam say true true sojas wey carry live ammunitions dey Lekki Tollgate dat night but only two pipo die for di incident, di number wey dey contrary to Amnesty International report wey say na 10 pipo die. No other organisation fit corroborate di Amnesty International Claim.