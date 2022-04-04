Ace Power Promotions sign deal with Symetry Gears to promote boxing

The two boxers with officials of the companies

Boxing promotion outfit Ace Power Promotions and sportwear giants Symmetry Gears have merged forces to push the careers of two of the country’s budding boxing talents to the next level.

The two organizations have signed a one-year deal with the objective to provide the needed support for the two boxers.



The one-year renewable deal will see Symmetry Gears provide equipment and other form of support to National Featherweight Champion, Holy Dorgbetor and rising star Samuel Martey.



The two boxers will get constant supply of boxing gloves, fighting gears and other benefits from the deal.



Speaking at the launch last week, the Chief Executive Officer of Symmetry Gears noted that the partnership ties in with their mission of developing sports in the country.



He held that the deal provides his outfit the platform to contribute to the development of the Ghanaian youth, especially in the area of sports.



“Symmetry means create balance so we want to reach out to the community and support sports people in Ghana” he stressed.

Isaac Amankwah, the General Manager of Ace Power Promotions hailed the deal as a mammoth one that help motivate and push the boxers to their utmost level.



He stated that Ace Promotions has set out to invest and create opportunities for boxing talents to reach their potential and reckoned the new deal will further their cause.



He disclosed his belief in the two boxers to realize the full benefit of the deal and push to a world title level.



Present were coaches of the boxers, Emmanuel Laryea and George Smart Abbey, as well as staff of Ace Power and media.



