Ace broadcaster Dan Kwaku Yeboah claims Ghana FA does not want Kotoko to succeed

Dan Kwaku Yeboah, Veteran sports journalist

Veteran sports journalist, Dan Kwaku Yeboah believes the Ghana Football Association is against the progress of Ghanaian giants, Asante Kotoko.

His comment comes following the ban of referee Joseph Kenny Padi over penalty incident in the super clash between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak.



According to him, the Porcupine Warriors has not been treated fairly under current FA because of their Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah.



The Head of Sports of Despite Media added, Nana Yaw Amponsah is seen as a threat to the FA President, Kurt Okraku, hence the decision to sabotage Kotoko.

“The current leadership of the Ghana Football Association does not want Asante Kotoko to succeed” he said on Peace FM’s morning show.



“This has a lot to do with Nana Yaw Amponsah. Kurt Okraku sees Nana Yaw Amponsah as a rival and a threat to his presidency. This is why his antagonism has been extended to Asante Kotoko” Kwaku Yeboah indicated.



He has therefore entreated Porcupine Warriors to remain focused for the remainder of the campaign and win the league as a slack would cost the team.