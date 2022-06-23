Achimota squash club supports Ghana’s squash team

Ghana’s six-member squad is expected to arrive in Lagos on June 23

Source: SPONSORED

The Achimota squash club on Wednesday, 22nd of June donated some items to the Ghana Squash Team at their training ground at the Tesano Sports club. The items were donated as part of efforts by the Club to support and encourage the team and also raise awareness for the game of squash in Ghana.

Ghana’s six-member squad is expected to arrive in Lagos on the 23rd of June for a two-day invitational tournament by the Nigerian Squash Federation.



The items donated to the team include 20 packs of Aqua-Blue mineral water, some paraphernalia, and cash. In addition, the Club is sponsoring an all-expense-paid trip to Nigeria for two members of the team for the tournament.



Presenting the items on behalf of the Club, the secretary, Ms. Regina Nortey-Botchway (Akora) highlighted that the membership of the Achimota Squash Club is passionate about the sport and has sustainable plans for squash in Ghana.

Due to proximity, the club in partnership with the Ghana Squash Association is in talks with authorities to adopt the Achimota School Squash team, rehabilitate the squash facility and provide some mentoring and opportunities for students who play the sport.



Receiving the items on behalf of the team, Rev Richmond Quarcoo, President of the Ghana Squash Association thanked the club and sought more support and attention for the team and the game.



Speaking on the sidelines, Klenam Koku Fiadzoe a member of the club, highlighted the role sports can play in youth employment. He also made a general appeal that harnessing squash and other sports holds enormous benefits in well-being, entertainment and national development.