Acquire new knowledge to improve DOL - Fianoo tells administrators

Kudjoe Fianoo, President of the Ghana League Clubs Association

The President of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA), Mr Kudjoe Fianoo, has urged football administrators to occasionally acquire new knowledge from best practices worldwide to develop Ghana’s Division One League (DOL).

Speaking at the recently held ‘Betway Up Seminar’ for DOL teams in the northern sector, the GHALCA boss said it was important to always improve various aspects of the game at all levels.



“We must seek new ideas and practices to develop the game and such seminars aimed at equipping participants with relevant knowledge must be taken seriously,” the veteran football administrator said.



The seminar, which is an initiative to equip clubs with the needed knowledge from various stakeholders, formed part of ‘Betway Up’, a community support programme being run by Betway Ghana.



The event was held in sessions with resource persons lecturing on some topical issues on how clubs could enhance their operations to achieve positive results, both on and off the pitch.



For his part, Coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani also educated participants on scouting and what it holds for the game in the short, medium and long-term future.

Participants were taken through the various aspects of scouting and the respective indicators and predictors to consider before embarking on such an exercise.



He also encouraged clubs to be more scientific in their approach towards identifying talents and scouting them.



“With this, clubs would get value for money if they purchase players dwelling mostly on proper talent identification and scouting,” he stressed.



Other resource persons were Ghanaian football legend Stephen Appiah, sports journalist and Digital Media expert Michael Oti Adjei and also Sports Scientist cum Exercise Medicine Specialist Dr Chidi Aniemena-George.