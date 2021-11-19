'Act responsibly, accept defeat and show respect' - GFA tells South Africa

Ghana Football Association

The Ghana FA has come out gun blazing against the South African Football Association, asking the latter to act 'responsibly, accept defeat and show respect' amid tantrums following their 1-0 defeat against the Black Stars in Cape Coast.

Andre Ayew scored a decisive penalty in the first half to separate the two sides and ensured Ghana progressed to the 2022 Africa World Cup playoffs.



However, the country's qualification has been overshadowed by allegations of match manipulation with the South Africans demanding for a replay of the match.



The Ghana FA confirmed receiving correspondence from FIFA and will respond appropriately within the ambit of the FIFA Regulations.



But they have urged their counterpart from South African to act responsibly, accept defeat and show respect.



"The Ghana Football Association call on the South African Football Association to responsibly accept defeat and show respect to the Black Star’s achievement on the field, for this is not the first time Ghana has defeated South Africa and this will not be the last time. In fact, every South African knows the pedigree of the Black Stars in football, a reason the team has a lot of following in South Africa. The GFA will continue to project the positive image of football and protect the integrity of the game across the globe." part of an FA statement read.

Ghana reached the African World Cup play-offs courtesy of their win.



The match-defining moment took place in the 32nd minute when Ghana's Leicester City midfielder Daniel Amartey fell to the ground in the penalty area following a contact from South Africa defender Rushine de Reuck.



Andre Ayew tucked the resulting penalty kick to ultimately dump South Africa out of World Cup contention.



The Ghana FA has come out with all guns blazing against the South African Football Association (SAFA), saying the latter was "shocking and disrespectful" in how it portrayed the events that transpired in Cape Coast on Sunday.



In a tersely worded statement, the GFA said it was "shocking, irresponsible, and outright disrespect to note that our colleagues from South Africa Football Association have chosen to spread falsehoods to the media rather than project the real picture of events before, during, and after the game".