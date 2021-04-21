Ada Jesus dead: Wetin pipo dey tok afta tori of di comedian death comot

Female comedian, Mmesoma Mercy Obi (Ada Jesus) don die

Nigerians don begin mourn di death of female comedian, Mmesoma Mercy Obi wey dey popularly known as Ada Jesus.

Tori comot say she die on Wednesday afternoon afta she don dey battle kidney problem for almost one year.



Pipo say dem dey happy at least say before she die she "make peace with di pipo bin offend."



While odas bin dey para on top why she just die like dat.



And odas still, bin mourn di lack of sharp-sharp medical attention.



For interview wey she do for February 2021, di Instagram sensation bin say e don reach almost one year wey she don dey battle di illness.

"Since December, my bodi dey swell up especially my belle and my face. I no dey fit waka because I no even get strength to stand up.



"Wen I go hospital dem tell me say wetin dey worry me na kidney problem say if money dey, dem suppose carry me go India go do transplant."



Ada Jesus reveal say a lot of pipo don make donations and as at dat time, e remain small make di money reach for her to travel for di transplant.



