0
Menu
Sports

Adam Kwarasey discloses why Ghana performed poorly at 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Adam Kwarasey23 Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Stromgodset goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey has lifted the lid on why Ghana performed poorly at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

According to the 34-year-old, there was no unity among Black Stars players and this led to exit in the group stages.

After beating Egypt 7-3 on aggregate in November 2013, Ghana qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They were drawn into Group G with Germany, the United States, and Portugal and for the first time, Ghana fell in the group stage, tying Germany 2-2 and losing to both the United States and Portugal by 2-1.

"The World Cup was disappointing, we can all say that. I won’t sit here and cry about how things went. I’m over it, I’m past it but that’s the tournament where I felt that ‘we are not together at all’ – as players and technical team," Adam Kwarasey told Joy Sports.

"It wasn’t the best experience but it is what it is, and as I said, I am past it."

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
IMF bailout: Ofori-Atta will be shown anti-IMF comments – Former MP
IMF bailout: '3 Wise Men' Adongo wants to lead talks
Akufo-Addo nearly assaulted me at a funeral – Wereko Brobbey claims
Mahama’s 2015 IMF move contributed to Akufo-Addo’s successes - Former MP
Meet all 5 players who have switched nationality to represent the Black Stars
Social media users call for the arrest of V8 driver over police dispatch
Over 9-month salary arrears controversy hits Dr. Duffour’s EIB Network
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating