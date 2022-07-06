Adam Kwarasey discloses why Ghana performed poorly at 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Former Ghana goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey

Former Stromgodset goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey has lifted the lid on why Ghana performed poorly at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

According to the 34-year-old, there was no unity among Black Stars players and this led to exit in the group stages.



After beating Egypt 7-3 on aggregate in November 2013, Ghana qualified for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. They were drawn into Group G with Germany, the United States, and Portugal and for the first time, Ghana fell in the group stage, tying Germany 2-2 and losing to both the United States and Portugal by 2-1.

"The World Cup was disappointing, we can all say that. I won’t sit here and cry about how things went. I’m over it, I’m past it but that’s the tournament where I felt that ‘we are not together at all’ – as players and technical team," Adam Kwarasey told Joy Sports.



"It wasn’t the best experience but it is what it is, and as I said, I am past it."