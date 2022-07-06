0
Adam Kwarasey tips Ghana to excel at 2022 World Cup

Adam Kwarasey Ball Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Kwarasey

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Adam Larsen Kwarasey has tipped the Black Stars to perform above any other African country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

According to the goalkeeper who was in post for the Black Stars at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, he believes the country is hungry for success and will show it at the Mundial in Qatar.

Speaking in an interview with JoySports, the retired goalkeeper noted that Ghana has portrayed itself as a footballing nation and as such the team must ensure they go beyond the quarterfinal stage of the World Cup.

“I really hope that they go further than any other African team has done in Qatar because I feel like we are a football nation and the country deserves it. We are hungry for success and you could tell football is big,” Kwarasey stated.

No African team has made it beyond the quarterfinal stage at the FIFA World Cup. The only countries who have reached the quarter-final stage are Ghana, Cameroon and Senegal.

Ghana nearly reached the semis of the World Cup in 2010 at South Africa as they lost on penalty shootouts to Uruguay.

