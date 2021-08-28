Adding Gyan to AFCON team may impact Ghana's chances of winning - Osman Seidu

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan

Osman Seidu, Vice Chairman of Greater Accra Coaches, believes that having Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars team for next year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) might jeopardise Ghana's chances of winning the continental showpiece.

Veteran Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and FIFA World Cup commentator Kwabena Yeboah remarked on Nathaniel Attoh's Joy Sports Link show on Saturday that he would want to see ex-Ghana captain Asamoah Gyan in the next AFCON tournament in Cameroon.



However, the presence of Gyan, according to the Greater Accra Coaches Vice Chairman, will not benefit the Black Stars in the AFCON.

“If you look at the current captain who is Dede Ayew and then his relationship with Asamoah Gyan, I mean let’s be clear about this, there’s been some friction in when Asamoah Gyan was playing, ” he said.



“Now Dede Ayew is leading and Asamoah Gyan has to come and the team and also support in a different way, how are these two going to gel because it can make or mar our effort in winning the next African Cup of nations. So these are dimensions that we look and then conclude whether we want Asamoah Gyan in the team or not” he concluded.