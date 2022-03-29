Ademola Lookman identifies three major characteristics of Black Stars

Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman, forward for the Super Eagles, has identified three fundamental characteristics of Ghana's Black Stars.

Lookman described the Black Stars as a powerful, competitive, and combative squad.



The Leicester City forward made the remarks before Nigeria's 2022 FIFA World Cup second-leg playoff against Ghana on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.



The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ghana drew 0-0 in the first leg last Friday in Kumasi.

“This is a special event, special moments, the expectations are high. For us, it’s about winning and giving our best in the match,” Lookman told CAFOnline.



“Ghana is a strong team, very competitive and physical. We expect that but we’ll be ready.”



The winner of tomorrow's match between Nigeria and Ghana will qualify for the World Cup later this year in Qatar.