15
Menu
Sports

Ademola Lookman identifies three major characteristics of Black Stars

Lookman E1648107333821 Ademola Lookman

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ademola Lookman, forward for the Super Eagles, has identified three fundamental characteristics of Ghana's Black Stars.

Lookman described the Black Stars as a powerful, competitive, and combative squad.

The Leicester City forward made the remarks before Nigeria's 2022 FIFA World Cup second-leg playoff against Ghana on Tuesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria and Ghana drew 0-0 in the first leg last Friday in Kumasi.

“This is a special event, special moments, the expectations are high. For us, it’s about winning and giving our best in the match,” Lookman told CAFOnline.

“Ghana is a strong team, very competitive and physical. We expect that but we’ll be ready.”

The winner of tomorrow's match between Nigeria and Ghana will qualify for the World Cup later this year in Qatar.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy