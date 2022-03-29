2
Ademola Lookman starts as Augustine Eguavoen names attacking minded team to face Ghana

Nigeria Super Eagles 23.jfif Super Eagles of Nigeria

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has handed Ademola Lookman in his lineup for the World Cup playoffs in the second leg against Ghana.

Eguavoen has named a strong attacking team to get the job done after a hard-fought goalless draw in the first leg in Ghana.

Francis Uzoho is in post for the Super Eagles alongside a back four of Ola Aina on the right, Troost-Ekong and Leon Balogun at the heart of the defense, and Zaidu Sanusi on the left.

In midfield, Peter Etebo and operate in the engine room together with Joe Aribo as a double pivot in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

On the wings, Henry Onyeka is right with Ademola Lokkman starting on the left.

Whereas in attack, Emmanuel Dennis could play behind Victor Osimhen.

Nigeria needs nothing but a win to qualify kick-off time is set at 19:30 GMT at the Abiola National Stadium.

Super Eagles Full lineup

Francis Uzohu, Ola Aina, Troost Ekong, Leon Balogun, Zaidu Sanusi, Peter Etebo, Joe Aribo, Ademola Lookman, Henry Onyeka, Emmanuel Dennis, Victor Osimhen.

