Adjetey's late strike for Great Olympics sinks Sharks

Olympics players celebrating a goal | File photo

Source: GNA

Substitute Daniel Adrain Adjetey delivered a stunning stoppage time strike to earn Great Olympics maximum points against Elmina Sharks in a match-day 17 encounter played at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The solitary strike by the right-back proved crucial as the "Dade Boys" ended the first round of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League in third position with 28 points while Elmina Sharks are still rock bottom with just 11 points.



Great Olympics after their derby win against Hearts of Oak started this game on a confident note as they bossed possession with Elmina Sharks largely on the back foot in the opening quarter of the game.



Great Olympics top scorer Maxwell Quaye came close to giving the home side the lead half way through the first half but shockingly missed from close to respite of the Elmina Sharks defence who were caught ball watching.



The home side dominated affairs in all aspects of the game displaying some dazzling football with the likes of James Akaminko and Razak Kasim controlling play in midfield.



Abdul Yusif Razak who scored the winner for Great Olympics against Hearts had a glorious chance to put his side in the last stages of the first half but his close range strike was well saved by Elmina Sharks goalkeeper Joseph Essam.



The first ended scoreless.

Elmina Sharks who had nothing to show in the first half started the second period more purposeful in attack as they began to cause the Great Olympics back line more troubles.



Sharks talisman Alhaji Mustapha came close in giving the away side the opener but his well struck free-kick was well handled by Great goalkeeper Stephen Kwaku who had a quiet first half.



The game was very entertaining halfway through the second half with both sides pressing for the win.



Great Olympics striker Quaye should have put his side ahead on the 75th minute mark but his snap shot outside the area was brilliantly saved by Shark's goalkeeper Essam who was having an outstanding game.



But substitute Adjetey found the decisive goal for the home side on the 90th minute mark when he curled a beautiful free-kick into the bottom corner to secure all three points for the home side.