Aduana 0 - 2 Kotoko: Porcupine Warriors end 'Dormaa Hoodoo' with impressive win

A Kotoko player in action

Kumasi Asante Kotoko SC ended their hoodoo in Dormaa with their first-ever win Over Aduana Stars FC in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday afternoon at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The Porcupine Warriors beat the Fire Lads 2-0 on the road to end their hoodoo against the Green and Yellows lads in the week 11 clash of the 2021-22 Ghana Premier League season.



Kotoko were the better side right from the blast of the referee’s whistle and dominated the game with some scintillating football to wet the fans appetite.



Midfielder, Richmond Lamptey was presented with a clear opportunity to score but the former Inter Allies FC player fluffed his effort.

From the resulting corner kick, Imoro Ibrahim’s superb delivery was met expertly by Cameroonian import Georges Mfegue to give the away team the lead after 19 minutes.



Lamptey scored a 90th minute goal to make it 2-0 to the Porcupines to help them beat Aduana Stars in the Dormaa for the first time in the club’s history.



Kotoko continued with their dominance and ended the long wait for an away victory over the two-time Ghana Premier League Champions since their promotion into the league in 2009.