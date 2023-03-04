Aduana FC's Joseph Addo deserves Black Stars call-Up, says PRO

Joseph Addo

Evans Oppong Maestro, the Communication Director of Aduana FC, has voiced his belief that the team's dependable goalkeeper, Joseph Addo, should be selected for Ghana's upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

According to Maestro, Addo has demonstrated his capabilities on several occasions, having kept nine clean sheets out of 14 matches, including high-profile games against Kotoko, Hearts, and Bechem United, without conceding a goal throughout February.



Maestro highlighted that Addo has previously played for all of Ghana's junior national teams.



“Joseph Addo deserve Black Stars call up against Angola, with 9 clean sheets out of the 14 matches," Evans Oppong Maestro told Dormaa FM.

He added: "In fact he didn’t concede a goal on the month of February including the big games against Kotoko,Hearts,and Bechem United.”



Aduana FC are top of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League table with 36 points from 19 games and will play away at Samartex in week 20 of the league on Sunday.