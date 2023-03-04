0
Menu
Sports

Aduana FC's Joseph Addo deserves Black Stars call-Up, says PRO

Joseph Addo.jpeg Joseph Addo

Sat, 4 Mar 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Evans Oppong Maestro, the Communication Director of Aduana FC, has voiced his belief that the team's dependable goalkeeper, Joseph Addo, should be selected for Ghana's upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Angola.

According to Maestro, Addo has demonstrated his capabilities on several occasions, having kept nine clean sheets out of 14 matches, including high-profile games against Kotoko, Hearts, and Bechem United, without conceding a goal throughout February.

Maestro highlighted that Addo has previously played for all of Ghana's junior national teams.

“Joseph Addo deserve Black Stars call up against Angola, with 9 clean sheets out of the 14 matches," Evans Oppong Maestro told Dormaa FM.

He added: "In fact he didn’t concede a goal on the month of February including the big games against Kotoko,Hearts,and Bechem United.”

Aduana FC are top of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League table with 36 points from 19 games and will play away at Samartex in week 20 of the league on Sunday.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Three charged for selling fake Agenda 111 contract for over GH¢1million
Kennedy Agyapong challenged
Why Akufo-Addo's lawyer is fighting Mahama supporter over Twitter hashtag
Meet Oluremi Tinubu: Pastor, Senator and Nigeria's incoming First Lady
I smashed Major Mahama’s head with a cement block – Accused person tells court
How Bagbin ordered two NDC MPs to retract anti-Jean Mensa submissions
Why John Mahama met with Tinubu
Bola Ahmed Tinubu: 10 key points about the Lagos 'landlord' set to lead Nigeria
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Related Articles: