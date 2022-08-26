0
Aduana Stars appoints Yahaya Mohammed as U-20 head coach - Reports

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana Premier League legend, Yahaya Mohammed has reportedly been appointed as the U-20 head coach of Aduana Stars.

Aduana Stars did not register their target man as they intend to rebuild and redevelop the squad.

The 34-year-old is said to have accepted the role of youth team head coach, where he will mentor and transition players to the first team.

After completing the course in December 2021, the former Black Stars striker now holds a CAF/GFA License D coaching license.

Yahaya Mohammed has spent the last three seasons at Aduana Stars. He came close to winning the goal king in 2019/2020 019/20 Ghana Premier League but his 11 goals could not land him the accolade finishing a goal behind former Inter Allies striker, Victorien Adebayor.

