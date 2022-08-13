0
Aduana Stars closing in on WAFA striker Justus Torsutsey

Justus Torsutsey

Sat, 13 Aug 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars are searching for a replacement for the totemic Yahaya Mohammed who had an injury-ravaged stint last season.

The club has identified WAFA striker Justus Torsutsey as the ideal replacement for the veteran striker.

Aduana Stars have been locked in talks with the Sogakope-based club about securing the services of their marksman.

According to reports, the military man Torsutsey has already agreed on personal terms with the Dormaa-based side with terms being discussed between the two clubs.

The 29-year-old striker joined the Academy boys in March 2021 and scored seven goals in 28 matches in the Ghana Premier League whiles providing two assists.

Despite his goals, WAFA ended up being relegated from the Ghana Premier League at the end of the 2021/2022 season.

Last season Aduana Stars had to rely on the goals from Bright Adjei which was not enough as they struggled in the league.

