0
Menu
Sports

Aduana Stars defeat is a wake-up call - Prince Tagoe on Hearts of Oak's GPL opener 

43618579.295 Hearts of Oak

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana international Prince Tagoe has said that Hearts of Oak’s season opener defeat to Aduana Stars is a wake-up call.

The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday as the domestic top-flight commenced in a grand style.

Bright Adjei’s goal in the 49th minute ensured the fire boys pick all point at stake in matchday 1 of the league season.

After the game, Tagoe, a former player of Hearts of Oak said the defeat will serve as a wake-up call to the team in subsequent games.

“I'm happy Hearts of Oak lost to Aduana. I believe it will wake them up in subsequent games” he told Angel TV.

Hearts of Oak will take on Great Olympics in matchday 2 of the Ghana Premier League.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges
The Ghanaian officer who was Queen Elizabeth's first black assistant
Baba Spirit's final interview before his death
Long queues back at Telco Centers after calls, data blocking begins
Bernard Avle pays emotional tribute to late wife at memorial service