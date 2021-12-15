Aduana Stars eyes win against Ashantigold

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars have set their sights on defeating Ashantigold in matchday 8 of the Ghana Premier League.

The miners will play host to the fire boys at the Obuasi Len Clay stadium on Wednesday.



Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, the communications director of Aduana Stars, Evans Oppong has stated emphatically his side will defeat Ashantigold to better their chances of winning the league.

“We are going to beat Ashantigold and that is our target. It is not going to be an easy game but I trust the team” he said.



Aduana Stars currently sit 2nd position on the league standings with 14 points after 7 matches into the season.