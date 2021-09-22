Aduana Stars land new sponsorship deal

Aduana Stars

Two-time Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars have secured a sponsorship deal with betting company 10bet Africa.

The Dormaa-based outfit will be engaged with their new sponsors for the next three years as 10bet Africa seeks to establish themselves in the country.



10bet Africa has partnered Aduana and five other clubs on the continent with the intentions of breaking the Africa market.



Nigeria’s Enyimba FC of Aba, Dodoma City Football Club of Tanzania, Football Club Talanta of Kenya, Red Arrows of Zambia and Daring Club Motema Pembe Football Club of DRC are the other clubs the roaster.



Chief Executive Officer 10bet Africa, Arthur Perry, who was speaking on the launch and endorsement with the clubs, said: “We are thrilled to have formed these partnerships to support and contribute to the football industry in Africa. It is a major step towards achieving our main goal, which is making football fans happier around the globe.



“But enriching today’s football in Africa is only the beginning. 10bet has already begun investing in Africa’s football of tomorrow by supporting grassroots football.



“It goes without saying that there is prodigious and arguably unmatched talent in the football sport industry in Africa. For thousands of young talents who don’t reach their potential due to limited coaching or facilities, 10bet has started to equip these youngsters with professional coaching and even various sports kits to grassroots teams, where the future talent of major teams lies.

“With over 18 years of experience, 10bet has managed to position itself as a sports betting pioneer, renowned for its brilliant ways of bringing enjoyment to its bettors, captivating the audience with a range of innovative, fun, unique and exciting promotions.”



He added: “The sports betting and casino company, which has a global presence in more than 12 countries with an exciting portfolio that includes the 10 club for the high rollers, 10bet Casino and much more to ensure its betting services cater for all bettors.



“Bettors will find extensive markets for a wide variety of sports events from the Champions League to NBA and virtual sports all featured on 10bet’s exciting, forward thinking and bettor-focused betting sites. Alongside the partnerships with clubs to grow the sport on the continent, 10bet will also specialise in bringing exciting experiences to football fans.



“The passion and love for fans to their teams and players is key to 10bet, so the planned initiatives and engagement with fans is something that Africa’s sport landscape has never met before.



“This is just the start, partnering with football clubs is a strategic inception focused on knowledge sharing and experience exchange through capacity building.



“It is an ongoing initiative as there are more opportunities not only in the online betting industry but also in developing football in Africa, taking note of iconic talents from Africa representing other countries, in the likes of Samuel Chukwueze and Mbwana Samatta of Tanzania. These partnerships are truly a game changer.”