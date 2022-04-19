1
Aduana Stars part ways with coach Felix Aboagye

Felix Aboagye C.jpeg Coach Felix Aboagye

Tue, 19 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Premier League champions, Aduana Stars have sacked Felix Aboagye as their head coach with nine matches left to play in the league season, according to reports.

Coach Aboagye, who joined the club last month for the rest of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League was shown the exit door following the team's poor performance in the league.

The Ogya lads, who are currently 3rd on the standings with 40 points have failed to pick up a win in their last five games, drawing four and losing one.

The ex-Inter Allies trainer took over from Ben Bessa Zola who was appointed as interim trainer following the sacking of coach Asare Bediako.

Aduana Stars are 12 points behind league leaders Asante Kotoko after 25 games played so far in the league.

Aduana were held to a goalless draw by Ashanti Gold over the weekend. They will travel to Berekum to take on Chelsea on match week 26 of the Premier League.

