Aduana Stars reach to sign Kotoko players Emmanuel Gyamfi and Adom Frimpong

Ghana Premier League giants, Aduana Stars, have completed the signing of two Asante Kotoko players according to reports.
The two players include winger Emmanuel Gyamfi and versatile midfielder Kwame Adom Frimpong.
The two players at the end of the 2021/2022 football season were placed on a transfer list by Asante Kotoko.
On the back of successful negotiations between their representatives and officials of Aduana Stars, the two players are now heading to Dormaa to continue their careers.
Aduana Stars have signed Emmanuel Gyamfi and Adom Frimpong to help bolster the squad of the team for the upcoming football season.
Sources say the management of Aduana Stars has followed Emmanuel Gyamfi in particular for quite some time and believe his signing will give the team a massive push in their quest to win laurels.
