Aduana Stars share spoils with AshantiGold in goalless game

Aduana Stars

Aduana Stars failed to make their home ground count as they were held by a spirited AshantiGold SC side at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park on Sunday.

The Ghana Premier League matchday 25 encounters saw the Ogya Boys play out a scoreless stalemate with the Miners with their title ambitions dented.



Despite moving up on the league standings to the 3rd position, they remain 12 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko SC who lost to Real Tamale United the same day.



Aduana coach Ben Zola made two alterations to the start list that played against King Faisal Babes in the FA Cup quarter-finals where they won 3-2.



The club's talisman Bright Adjei returned to the starting lineup after getting a rest last Wednesday as he replaced Alex Boakye.



Derrick Afeson Boateng was preferred in the central defence to Nurudeen Abdulai who started against Faisal in the cup match.



AshantiGold stop-gap gaffer Thomas Duah made no changes to the team that thumped WAFA SC 6-0 in the league last time at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

Club top scorer Yaw Annor, Eric Esso, Ampem Dacosta, Frank Akoto all started alongside Derrick Atta Afriyie who made the starting eleven for the fourth time this season.







Aduana dominated the first period of the game but failed to find the cutting edge as they squandered the few opportunities that came their way.



The visitors came into the second half with a strong mentality creating some decent chances.



Annor came close to getting the opening goal in the early stages of the second half but his effort missed the goalposts by a whisker.





Winger Amos Kofi Nkrumah forced Aduana goalkeeper Joseph Addo to make an unaware save following a long-range shot.



AshantiGold drops two places on the league standings to the 11th position with the draw. They are just four points above the relegation zone.



Aduana will make the trip to neighbouring Berekum Chelsea next weekend while the Miners travel to the capital to take on Great Olympics in the next round fixtures.



