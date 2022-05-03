Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei confident of beating Kotoko’s Etouga to golden boot

Aduana Stars striker, Bright Adjei

Aduana Stars striker, Bright Adjei is confident of winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League goal king award at the end of the season.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, the 27-year-old scored for the Ogya lads in their 1-1 draw with Medeama SC at the Nana Agyeman Badu II Park.



Adjei's goal was his 13th of the season in the league, tying him with third-placed Augustine Okrah, with Frank Etouga Mbella of Kotoko and Yaw Annor of Ashanti Gold occupying the first and second spots with 18 and 16 goals, respectively.



"Anything is possible with Ghana Premier League goal king. We have 7 games to go," he told reporters after Monday’s match.



"I’m working hard to make sure God can grant me goals match after match. Things are very tough for us because look at Aduana, we are even struggling to score."

Adjei has been named NASCO Player of the Month for February, and he will receive a 43-inch television set from Electroland Ghana Limited.



