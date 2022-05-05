Aduana Stars striker Bright Adjei eyes GPL goal king award

Striker of Aduana Stars, Bright Adjei

Striker of Aduana Stars, Bright Adjei has said winning the goal king award for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season is possible.

Since the start of the 2021/22 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign, the experienced forward has been one of the best players in the division.



After 27 games in the Ghana Premier League, Bright Adjei has scored 13 goals, five goals shy of Frank Mbella who leads the chart with 18 goals.



Speaking to reporters after scoring for Aduana Stars in the 1-1 draw against Medeama SC last Monday, the Aduana Stars striker said it is possible he could still overtake the Cameroonian on the goal king chart.

“Anything is possible with Ghana Premier League goal king. We have 7 games to go.



“I’m working hard to make sure God can grant me goals match after match. Things are very tough for us because look at Aduana, we are even struggling to score,” the Aduana Stars striker said.



In the upcoming weekend, Bright Adjei will be a key man for Aduana Stars when the team takes on Asante Kotoko on matchday 28 of the Ghana Premier League.