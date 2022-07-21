Aduana Stars to offload players ahead of next season – Paa Kwesi Fabin confirms

Paa Kwesi Fabin

Ghana Premier League side Aduana Stars will get rid off some players ahead of the 2022/23 season, newly appointed coach Paa Kwesi Fabin has disclosed.

The fire boys announced the reappointment of Fabin on Wednesday morning and is expected to lead the club in the 2022/23 season.



The Ghana U17 coach takes over from Felix Aboagye and will begin pre-season with the club in the coming days. He signed a two-year deal.



Paa Kwesi Fabin will be assisted by former Hearts of Oak physical trainer, W.O Tandoh, who is also making a return to the 'Ogya' club.



“Definitely some players will leave and others will stay, so for those who will stay at the club we will add some experience and young players to blend in order for the team to progress” he said after his unveiling.

The former Asante Kotoko trainer first joined Aduana Stars in February 2020 but left after a year.



He will be in charge of the club for the 2022/23 season as the Dormaa based club seek to return to the top of Ghana football.



The two-times Ghana Premier League champions finished last season in 11th place.